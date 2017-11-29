Who Gets Married in “Crisis on Earth-X?”

The Arrowverse crossover event, “Crisis on Earth-X”, began with a wedding, and while things didn’t quite go to plan it ended with a wedding as well. Who actually got married during “Crisis on Earth-X”?

Spoilers for the final hour of “Crisis on Earth-X” below.

Last night the heroes came together for the long-awaited wedding of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). Unfortunately, Nazis from Earth-X showed up and crashed the happy event, vaporizing the priest before the couple could say “I do.” With Nazi invasion a real and present danger, there was no time for Barry and Iris to have a do-over, and the wedding was soon put on the back burner when the Nazi’s real endgame was revealed.

You see, the evil Earth-X doppelgangers of Green Arrow/Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) were working together with Reverse Flash/Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) to, using an artificial red sun, steal Kara’s heart to transplant into Overgirl. Overgirl was dying thanks to being exposed to too much solar radiation, and Kara’s healthy heart was her only hope to survive — and that survival would also include the Nazi’s taking over Earth-1 as well.

When it was all said and done, Kara kept her heart, and the Nazi’s were defeated, but there were other matters of the heart to take care of. Barry and Iris still wanted to get married, just without the big ceremony. Oliver couldn’t marry them because he’s the mayor of Star City, not Central City, but Diggle (David Ramsey) could. So, Diggle (as retrieved by Barry and his super speed), began marrying Barry and Iris right there in the park — only to be interrupted by Felicity.

During the first hour of the crossover, Oliver proposed to Felicity, and she turned him down. She maintained that she didn’t want to marry Oliver throughout the first night of the crossover, but considering how close they came to losing each other to the Nazis, she had a change of heart right there in the middle of the impromptu West-Allen wedding. Felicity asks Oliver to marry her, and when he says yes, it’s no longer just Barry and Iris getting hitched. Diggle marries both Barry and Iris and Oliver and Felicity. As he points out, it’s only fitting that he gets to be the one to do it. Diggle has been trying to keep the couple together for a long time.

The marriage of Oliver and Felicity may not come as a huge surprise for fans. Last month, photos taken on the crossover set revealed the double wedding scene, much to the delight of “Olicity” fans.

Despite the happy event, the honeymoon won’t last long for either newly married pair. Barry still has to deal with the threat of The Thinker while Oliver’s still under criminal indictment back in Star City.

