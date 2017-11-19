Arrowverse Crisis On Earth-X Crossover Extended Preview Released

With only a few days until this year’s crossover event between The CW’s superhero shows, we’re starting to get a better look at the inter-dimensional shenanigans bringing everyone together.

The latest promo for Crisis on Earth-X offers some teases on the events that unite Supergirl, Team Arrow, Team Flash, and the Legends of Tomorrow, and how a parallel version of the Girl of Steel figures into the story. Check it out in the clip above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They have a weapon. A doomsday weapon,” says a voice, which sounds like it belongs to Cisco.

While he’s saying this, a quick shot of the Earth-X version of Supergirl, wearing her scary face mask.

The clip offers brief glimpses of Barry and Iris in wedding mode, and Barry appears to be clad in some traditional duds. There’s also a shot of most of the heroes walking together in slow motion, teasing how prominent Alex Danvers is going to be in the crossover.

We also get shots of Wentworth Miller’s return as Citizen Cold, the Nazi version of Captain Cold. And then there’s the evil version of Green Arrow, one of two alternate bow-wielders that will debut in the new series.

Crisis on Earth-X is shaping up to be the biggest crossover between The CW’s shows yet.

With Supergirl, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash all playing prominent roles in the event, each series could be significantly changed by the end of the arc.

Crisis on Earth-X airs Monday, November 27th with Supergirl and Arrow, the concludes on Tuesday, November 28th with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.