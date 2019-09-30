Join Crisis on Infinite Earths With This New Superman Jacket

The CW’s upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV events in recent history. It’s so big, in fact, that no less than three Supermen will be involved – Brandon Routh as Kingdom Come Superman, Tyler Hoechlin as the Superman of Earth-38, and Tom Welling as the Smallville version of Clark Kent / Superman. They say three’s is a crowd, but surely there is room for a young “The Man of Tomorrow” Superman that wears an awesome jacket as a costume.

You can be that Superman with the official DC Comics Man of Tomorrow jacket, which features faux leather, intricate stitching, distressed red detailing on the sleeves, and a subtle Superman ‘S’ logo on the chest. It’s available to pre-order here for $99.99 (exclusive) in sizes S to XXXL (unisex) with free shipping slated for December. The style is very similar to the extremely popular wave of Avengers jackets that were created for Marvel earlier this year ahead of the Avengers: Endgame release.

In related news, the “ugly” Christmas sweater battle for 2019 is starting to heat up! Following the release of new Marvel designs last week, DC has chimed in with a superhero sweater team-up of their own. This year’s crop includes updated, 100% knitted designs based on Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Superman, and the Flash.

The entire DC Comics ugly Christmas sweater collection is available to pre-order right here (exclusive) for $54.99 each in sizes XS to XXXL with free shipping slated for October 18th. Inside that link you’ll also find a wide range of fandom sweaters for Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter, as well as DC Comics sweater designs from years past (the Aquaman version is completely new for 2019 – the others are tweaks on previous designs). Ship dates on these can get pushed out pretty quickly, so reserve one in your size while you can.

For those who are unfamiliar, in the comics Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

