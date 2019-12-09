“Crisis on Infinite Earths” Fans Can’t Handle SPOILER’s Death

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl brought “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to the Arrowverse as the wave of anti-matter destroyed various Earths and realities as it works its way towards the destruction of all realities. This means that it’s time for the heroes to come together to fight to save the multiverse, but it’s not a fight without cost. The last few minutes of tonight’s episode saw a huge loss for the Arrowverse and it’s one that fans can’t stop freaking out about.

Spoilers ahead for “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One,” tonight’s episode of Supergirl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the final moments of the episode, with Earth-38 under siege from an army of shadow demons controlled by the Anti-Monitor, The Monitor told Oliver that “it’s time.” Oliver asked whether the planet had been evacuated yet, and when The Monitor said not completely, Oliver said, “Then it’s not time,” and continued to battle the shadows, providing cover for more evacuating people and aliens as well as the other heroes in The Monitor’s squad. Eventually running out of arrows, Oliver literally went down swinging, swarmed by a mob of shadow demons as he tried to punch the supernatural wraiths to death.

When we see him next, he is clinging to life but has a moment to say goodbye to his friends and his daughter Mia. It’s a heartbreaking moment, and it’s one that fans were expecting…but maybe not in the first hour of Crisis. As a result, fans have been taking to social media to react to this massive loss, freaking out in a variety of ways. We’ve collected a variety of those reactions to Oliver’s death for you to check out below but be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions in the comments below.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off tonight — Sunday, December 8 — on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Not ready

They can’t kill Oliver in the first freaking hour can they? #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/U5Uj5h2ElC — Jen 💍🤰👶 (@jbuffyangel) December 9, 2019

Sure….

Me, trying to believe Oliver is actually dead after the first episode #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/TzCz6r5eBN — Joe (@JoeJPena) December 9, 2019

We don’t deserve Oliver

THE WAY HE STAYED BEHIND AND RAN IN KNOWING HE WOULD DIE I CANT FUCKING BREATHE 😭😭😭 THE WORLD DOESNT DESERVE OLIVER QUEEN !!! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/sVYUaItCh3 — 𝚗𝚊𝚍𝚒𝚊 (@smoaktxxch) December 9, 2019

NOOOOOO

Yep.

Dawg Oliver Queen really went out in Game 1 of the #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths finals pic.twitter.com/W0oBRWhlUj — Winston (Panthers suck ass) (@wintieown) December 9, 2019

We are rejecting this reality.

Oliver….Oliveeeeer….OLIVER!!!!! WTH!!! It’s too early for him to die wtf!?🤨 HELL NO! #CrisisOnInifiteEarths pic.twitter.com/YYTdWXu9VC — Micah Griffin (@DaKillaAj1998) December 9, 2019

Wrecked

His last words were about Felicity, William and Felicity. It has always been about his family for Oliver Queen. That death scene wrecked me. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Jen 💍🤰👶 (@jbuffyangel) December 9, 2019

He did not deserve this

NO NO NO, FIRST KARA LOSES HER MOM, AND NOW OLIVER? OLIVER DID NOT DESERVE THIS 😭😭#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/YUqC0iH6U0 — Rebecca. (@katexrebecca_) December 9, 2019

Bring him back!

Yo…. this ain’t even funny… stop playing with us fam…. BRING OLIVER BACK!



The history books say he lives until he’s 86…..



HE DIDN’T LOOK 86 IN THIS EPISODE!! #CrisisOnInifiteEarths pic.twitter.com/HaXZLelgOl — anyareyna (@anyareyna_x) December 9, 2019

Crying