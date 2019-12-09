“Crisis on Infinite Earths”: Every Earth That Gets Destroyed in Part 1

If there’s one thing that is certain about “Crisis on Infinite Earths” it’s that worlds will die as a wave of anti-matter makes its way across all universes and realities. The assured destruction of any world in that wave’s path has already been driven home in devastatingly spectacular fashion when, during Arrow‘s season premiere in October, Earth-2 became the first “known” casualty as it was erased right in front of a horrified Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell). Tonight, though, the arrival of “Crisis” brought with it the destruction of several more worlds of the Multiverse as the Arrowverse’s heroes were called together to make a last stand in an attempt to save what’s left of the Multiverse from certain doom.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 1,” below.

For a few years now, we here at ComicBook.com have kept track of the ever-expanding Multiverse by regularly mapping the new Earths that are discovered as the Arrowverse’s stories play out. You can check out our most recent, comprehensive listing here. With “Crisis” changing things forever, we’re also documenting the worlds that are being destroyed as the “Crisis” continues. Tonight, that includes the loss of Earth-89, home of Michael Keaton’s Batman, Earth-9 the home of DC Universe’s Titans, and, perhaps most tragically, Earth-38. That’s right, Supergirl‘s Earth is among those destroyed in tonight’s kickoff to “Crisis” and it’s not the only world in that universe to meet a grim fate. Argo City, the last remains of Krypton, also is wiped out in the wave of anti-matter that’s making its way across all realities.

These losses are huge and prove to be a driving factor going forward from tonight. After all, Oliver Queen gives his life in order to help save as many lives as possible on Earth-38. His one man fight against the Shadow Demons buys the rest of the heroes enough time to save an extra billion people from that doomed world as they transport from Earth-38 to Earth-1. It’s an act that defies what The Monitor thought he knew about “Crisis” — and sends the whole event into uncharted territory as the heroes try to find a way to stop the destruction coming for the last Earth in the path of the wave: Earth-1.

Read on for the list of Earths destroyed in tonight’s opening hour of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Earth-89

Tonight’s beginning of “Crisis” wastes no time in revealing the terrifying reality of the anti-matter wave sweeping through all realities. After a voiceover explaining the concept of the birth of the multiverse and the fact that it’s now under attack viewers are immediately taken to Gotham City on Earth-89 — the reality in which Batman took place. Sitting on a park bench is Alexander Knox (Wuhl) reading a newspaper with a headline about The Joker the skies behind Knox are red and the Bat Signal is alight in the sky, the unmistakable call for help from Gotham’s protector. Sitting on his bench, a nervous Knox declares “I hope you’re watching, big guy.”

Earth-9

The next Earth to be destroyed in tonight’s opening, Earth-9 is the home of DC Universe’s Titans and, indeed we witness Hawk, and Robin brace themselves in as they are hit with a wave of the red light, their world wiped out in an instant.

Earth-X

Home of the Freedom Fighters and last visited during “Crisis on Earth-X”, the Nazi-ruled Earth is also a victim of the anti-matter wave that makes its way across the Multiverse. It is taken out early in the episode as well, destroyed in the same opening montage as Earth-89 and Earth-9.

Earth-66

The home Earth of the 1960s Batman television series, Earth-66 is also a casualty of the opening wave of destruction we see tonight. Bruce Ward, reprising his role as Robin from the iconic classic television show, is seen out walking a dog when he declares “holy crimson skies of death!” and the end of his world is nigh.

Argo (Earth-38 Universe)

One of the most heartbreaking losses at this point in “Crisis”, the last remains of Krypton — Argo City — is destroyed in the anti-matter wave making its way towards Earth-38. Argo is the home of Kara Danvers/Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) mother, Alura (Erica Durance) but it’s also where Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) have been living with their infant son, Jonathan. While Lois, Clark, and Jonathan all survive, Alura is among those lost when all that is left of Krypton is destroyed.

Earth-16

One of the Earths that we’ve added to this list that we don’t actually see destroyed but can likely assume that it’s gone is Earth-16. This is the Earth that little Jonathan Kent’s escape pod is knocked to where he is found by Oliver Queen in Star City 2046. If that year is familiar to you, it’s because that’s actually the year that the Legends of Tomorrow visited all the way back in season one of that show. It turns out that the Legends haven’t just been hopping around time, they’ve been hopping around the Multiverse as well.

The visit to Earth-16 helps Sara (Caity Lotz) gain some closure and also helps clean up a bit of a continuity error in terms of the Arrowverse timeline. When the heroes leave Earth-16, we don’t see it die in the same way we saw the others on this list, but given how urgent Brainy (Jesse Rath) makes things seem when they leave, it’s probably safe to assume Earth-16 is also gone.

Earth-38

The last Earth that dies in tonight’s first our of “Crisis” is Supergirl‘s world, Earth-38. While it initially appears that the heroes may have a fighting chance at saving the world thanks to the Quantum Tower that emerges from the planet and dissipates the anti-matter wave, when the tower is damaged by the Shadow Lords, the world’s clock starts ticking. The heroes launch a massive evacuation attempt using alien ships and a gate created by Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) to get as many people to Earth-1 as possible. In the end, of over seven billion people on Earth-38, three billion escape before the tower fails and the world is destroyed.