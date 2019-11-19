Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo Reveals Kingdom Come Superman Backstory

Ever since it was announced at Comic Con International in San Diego over the summer that Superman Returns star Brandon Routh would be returning the the role of Clark Kent for “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” but this time wearing the logo of the Kingdom Come version of Superman, fans have wondered exactly how much of the Kingdom Come Superman’s backstory would be translated to the TV version of his origin. The answer, it seems, is hidden away in some of the new “Crisis on Infinite Earths” publicity photos released earlier today in support of the episode of Batwoman that plays into “Crisis.”

The image, which shows Routh as Clark Kent (as opposed to the other photos, in which he was Superman), sees him standing in front of a framed copy of the Daily Planet that likely informs his backstory. You can see it below.

The newspaper describes a gas attack that killed a number of Daily Planet employees, accompanied by an artist’s rendering of the newspaper’s building (as it appeared in the ’90s, when Kingdom Come was published). The art is by (and credited to in the image) Alex Ross, who provided the art for Kingdom Come as well as co-plotting the series with writer Mark Waid.

Waid, in turn, is credited in the image as a Daily Planet staff writer who wrote the larger of the two headlines (“Numerous fatalities in news office gas attack.” The second article is written by someone whose name is Ben something. Weitzman, maybe? Whatever it is, it doesn’t ring a bell with us in terms of a Daily Planet staff member, but maybe there’s somebody in the comments who can enlighten us as to what we’re missing.

In the comics, the Joker launched a gas attack on the Daily Planet and killed numerous staff members, including Lois Lane, whom he attacked with one of the awards from her desk. It was Lois’s death that sent Superman into seclusion and retirement, setting the stage for the story in Kingdom Come.

