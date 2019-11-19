The CW Releases New Crisis on Infinite Earths Photos

The Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover will change the landscape of The CW‘s entire Arrowverse in just a few short weeks. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the event since it was first announced at the end of the previous crossover last year, and we’re finally on the verge of seeing how the whole thing will shake out. Of course, DC and Warner Bros. are pulling out all the stops for this week of television, bringing in beloved actors who have played various versions of the same iconic roles over the years to appear on the same program.

Kevin Conroy will be playing a future version of Bruce Wayne, the first to appear on one of The CW’s Arrowverse shows. Tom Welling, Tyler Hoechlin, and Brandon Routh are all taking on different versions of Clark Kent. Even original Robin Burt Ward is slated to appear. There are a ton of big names in this event, and The CW has released a whole batch of new photos to show off some of the talked-about cameos.

On Tuesday, The CW unveiled images of Conroy, Welling, Routh, and a few others in costume for Crisis. Fans have been waiting to see just how all of these actors would look in the roles, and it looks as though no one will be disappointed.

You can check out all of the new Crisis on Infinite Earths photos below!

