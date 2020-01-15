Crisis on Infinite Earths Showrunner Says WB Boss Requested Ezra Miller Cameo

DC Comics fans were stunned with the finale of Crisis on Infinite Earths on The CW, which merged the different parallel worlds of the TV shows into Earth Prime and set up more crossover potential for the future. But one of the most surprising moments occurred when Ezra Miller showed up as the Justice League movie version of the Flash, complete in his costume for the big screen. This confirmed a shocking notion that the TV series and the movies take place in the same multiverse and no longer have a strict separation between the two, making the connection a lot more fun for DC fans.

Crisis on Infinite Earths show runner Marc Guggenheim recently spoke with Variety about the cameo and explained that the edict came directly from Warner Bros. Pictures brass in cross over with Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and seemingly confirm their plans for Miller’s Flash.

“I got a phone call from [Warner Bros. boss] Peter Roth saying, ‘I know you’re locked, but can you put Ezra into the crossover?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And he said, ‘How, you’re series wrapped? And you’re wrapped on the crossover.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I know, but if you’re telling me Ezra Miller can be in the crossover, I can make it happen.’”

Guggenheim said that he and The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace connected with Grant Gustin to make sure he was on board with the cameo, and The CW’s own Barry Allen quickly agreed to make it happen.

“He was incredibly enthusiastic and on-board with it. And then we got on the phone with Ezra Miller and told him the scene I had written and he was completely into it,” Guggenheim added. “And we just went. We put together a unit of the Flash crew on the Flash set [since Arrow’s team, which had produced the rest of the hour, was gone]. And much to our surprise, no one noticed Ezra Miller was in Vancouver and no one leaked it from the crew, which we appreciate. So we were able to keep it a surprise.”

Miller’s cameo was one of the most surprising moments in the crossover, which was already packed to the brim with fan service and cameos across DC’s history on TV and film.

What it means for the future of the scarlet speedster remains to be seen, but fans can expect plenty of adventures for The Flash in movies and on television.