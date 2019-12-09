Crisis on Infinite Earths: Burt Ward’s Cameo in Part 1 Revealed

After years of anticipation, The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover finally arrived on Sunday, uniting a pretty epic tapestry of DC Comics movies and TV shows. The five-episode event, which will stretch across Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, is expected to have a serious impact on the DCTV multiverse — and fans saw that firsthand in a pretty surprising way. The opening sequence of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 1 showcased some of the Earths that did not fare well in the fight against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and it included an iconic fixture in the world of DC Comics-inspired adaptations. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 1, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode opened with a montage of sorts, showcasing various Earths that were destroyed by the Anti-Monitor’s wave of anti-matter. Among these was an older man wearing a red, green, and yellow sweater, while walking a German Shepard on a leash. The man looked up into the sky at the wave of anti-matter, uttering “Holy crimson skies of death!”, just as his Earth appears to be destroyed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If that line read didn’t make it abundantly clear, the man in the scene was none other than Burt Ward, who portrayed Robin in the original 1960s Batman television series. While the scene doesn’t officially say it outright, it appears that Ward is reprising his role as the Boy Wonder, especially as the Earth was dubbed “Earth-66”.

Ward was one of the first cameos officially confirmed for “Crisis”, as the cast and crew of Batwoman announced the detail during San Diego Comic-Con over the summer. The idea that Ward would potentially return to the role in a live-action capacity (he’s voiced Robin in several DC animated movies) has been talked about for quite some time, with the actor seeming more than on board with the idea.

“Of course!” Ward told ComicBook.com back in 2016. “I’m an actor and I love doing everything to do with Batman. I love doing other projects as well. I’ve done forty movies for television. You know, it’s a wonderful thing; Gotham is a great show. And all I can tell you is that I would be happy to do it; I’d be happy to any kind of project. I love to work!”

What do you think of Burt Ward’s cameo in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!”Crisis on Infinite Earths” will continue across Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, as well as The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. Following a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.