Superman Sequel Gets a Disappointing Update (& It Doesn’t Make Sense)

Earning positive reviews and posting a lucrative opening weekend at the box office, James Gunn’s Superman got the DC Universe franchise off to a rousing start. However, despite the film being well-received, it does not appear a follow-up is in the immediate plans for DC Studios. A report in Variety covering the response to Superman and DC Studios’ future suggests that even though Superman stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have sequel options as part of their contracts, other projects seem to be taking priority over another Superman film. The DCU’s Wonder Woman reboot and Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II are listed as upcoming films Warner Bros. Discovery is excited about.

“Although Warner Bros. has sequel options on Corenswet and Brosnahan, a sequel announcement does not appear to be imminent,” the Variety report reads. “Instead, sources say the studio is fast-tracking a Wonder Woman movie. And the studio is thrilled with Matt Reeves’ just-submitted screenplay draft for the sequel to The Batman.”

Gunn has been coy regarding the topic of a Superman sequel. In the buildup to the film’s release, he teased that he was writing something that could serve as some sort of follow-up, but suggested that it was not “a straight-up Superman sequel.” Gunn also asked a fan to “define Superman 2” when fielding a query about a direct sequel on social media. These comments have sparked speculation Corenswet’s next appearance as Superman could be in a crossover event as opposed to a standalone sequel.

DC Studios has two films on deck for next year: Supergirl and Clayface. Gunn has already started hyping the former, revealing the first teaser poster, which gives fans a great look at star Milly Alcock’s costume. No DCU movies have been officially scheduled beyond 2026. New Batman and Wonder Woman movies are currently being written, though Gunn said neither will move forward to production before a script is complete.

It’s a little surprising to hear a Superman sequel announcement is not “imminent.” Usually, the combination of positive reviews and audience support means the studio will move quickly on a follow-up, looking to strike when the iron is hot — especially if they have key talent already under contract for another movie. The performances in Superman are a major reason why the film resonated with viewers as much as it did, and fans would love to see more of Corenswet’s Clark Kent and Brosnahan’s Lois Lane on the big screen. Those characters will surely return, though many would likely prefer if that happened sooner rather than later. For now, it sounds like projects about other DC heroes are forging ahead.

As frustrating as this development is, there are plausible explanations for why a Superman sequel isn’t on the immediate horizon. Gunn’s strategy for DC Studios is to make sure there’s a great script in place first before forging ahead with something. Despite the positive reception to Superman, he isn’t going to rush something in an attempt to make more box office dollars. He’s going to take his time with his mystery project to ensure it’s as great as it can be. Additionally, Gunn and Co. may not have wanted to count their chickens before they hatched and plan a Superman sequel before seeing how the first film performed. Now that they know it’s a hit, they can plot out what’s next for Kal-El and announce it when they’re ready. In the meantime, there will be plenty of DC movies and shows to keep fans occupied while they wait for Superman’s return.