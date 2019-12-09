Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1 Gives Mia Smoak a Major Upgrade

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is officially underway, and it’s already making a pretty prominent impact on The CW’s Arrowverse. While the event has been alluded to and teased since the very first episode of The Flash, fans knew that the crossover would have a particularly profound tie on Arrow‘s cast of characters. The third act of “Crisis”‘ first hour was no exception, as it gave Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), the adult daughter of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), a major change. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 1, below! Only look if you want to know!

The first hour of the event saw many of the Arrowverse’s heroes – including Oliver and Mia – being sent by Lyla Michaels/Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) to Earth-38. As Harbinger told them, this Earth was where The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) wanted them to begin their battle, as they protect a Quantum Tower in National City.

Over the course of the episode, the heroes began to prepare for the coming “Crisis” — which Oliver did for Mia in a pretty profound way. Oliver gave Mia her own Green Arrow suit, allowing her to officially step into the role of the Green Arrow.

Granted, Arrow fans kind of knew that Mia would be destined to have her own costume, especially with her role in the upcoming “Green Arrow and the Canaries” backdoor pilot, which will air after “Crisis”. The episode will see Mia joining forces with Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), and will potentially usher in a new spinoff surrounding the three women. According to McNamara, stepping into the mantle of the Green Arrow is daunting, but definitely exciting.

“It’s a responsibility — and it’s one that I don’t take lightly, but it’s one that I’m very excited to get to carry a little bit,” McNamara told ComicBook.com earlier this month. “Working with Stephen, this season, has been so wonderful because I’ve gotten to watch him do just that and I’ve gotten to watch how he handled this responsibility and this legacy. And it’s been great to follow in his footsteps, in a sense.”

“I didn’t exactly know where we were headed, but I knew there would be something and I sort of love that aspect of it because that’s real, that’s life,” McNamara continued. “You put your best efforts forward. You do the best you can, but the consequences and the ramifications don’t always work out the way you planned, but that doesn’t discount the good intentions that people have…and that doesn’t discount the heroic and good things that people do and put forward in the world. You can’t control the outcome, but you can control what you do and the choices that you make, and how you react in those situations. And that’s, honestly, that’s something I love about Arrow, is that these heroes aren’t perfect. Their choices aren’t black and white. They don’t always do the right thing, but they always do what they feel is best, and they do what they feel they have to do to make the choices to form the future they want to create. They do what’s best for their team and for the people that they love, and to fight for what they feel is justice. And that’s the best that any of us can do.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will continue across Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, as well as The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. Following a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.