Crisis on Infinite Earths: How Earth-1’s Laurel Lance Returns

The final two installments of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” aired tonight, giving fans some major changes with regard to The CW’s ever-evolving Arrowverse. The multiverse-shattering event has been putting the franchise’s heroes to the test, as they fight for the future of their worlds. In the process, fans have seen some unexpected cameos from all across the DCTV multiverse — and the latest one appears to hit close to home. As had been teased months ago, Arrow’s original Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) returned during “Crisis” — but not in the way that fans were quite expecting. Spoilers for Part 4 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw The Spectre trying to help the Seven Paragons get out of the Vanishing Point, and potentially connect to the various corners of the universe through the Speed Force. He gave Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) the ability to access the Speed Force in a unique way, and told him to use key memories and feelings to guide him through. After visiting some unexpected locations, Barry was led to the Season 3 Arrow bunker, where Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and John Diggle (David Ramsey) were mourning the death of Sara Lance (Caity Lotz). Diggle encouraged Laurel to carry on her sister’s legacy as the Black Canary — just as Barry literally ran through the room.

Barry explained his awkward situation, and argued that he needed to get Sara from this Speed Force memory and take her back to safety. He then brought her back to life, and they left Laurel and Diggle in the bunker.

This is far from the first time the Earth-1 Laurel has returned in the Arrowverse, following her tragic and controversial death in Season 4. Cassidy reprised her role in the following year’s “Invasion!” crossover, which partially centered around an alternate dream world where she and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) were getting married. She has also appeared in visions and flashbacks across the runs of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, as both Oliver and Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) have processed her death. Of course, we have seen a whole new form of Laurel in the meantime in the form of her Earth-2 doppelganger, who went from being an adversary of the team to taking on the mantle of Black Canary.

Earth-1 Laurel Lance’s involvement in “Crisis” was teased late last year, when crossover showrunner Marc Guggenheim revealed as much on social media. For some, the circumstances were a little confusing out-of-context, especially after Earth-2’s Laurel dealt with the loss of her Earth across much of Arrow’s eighth and final season. Still, Earth-1 Laurel’s return – especially in such an epic event as “Crisis” – certainly honors the legacy that she has had across Arrow‘s run.

Arrow‘s final season will continue on Tuesday, January 21st, at 8/7c on The CW.