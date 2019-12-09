Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover Doubles Supergirl’s Viewers, Pushing to Season High

We’re officially one-fifth of the way through “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, The CW’s most epic crossover event yet. The crossover kicked off on Sunday night with a very special episode of Supergirl, and it sounds like quite a lot of fans tuned in to the event. According to a new report from Deadline, the Supergirl portion of the event pulled in 1.67 million viewers, with a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. This proved to be season-high numbers for Supergirl itself, with double the ratings of the episode prior.

Given the magnitude of “Crisis”, these positive ratings were certainly expected to an extent. The episode did have a lot of notable competition in the 8/7c hour, including Sunday Night Football (14.27 M) and America’s Funniest Home Videos (3.99 M), which begs the question of how the final number of viewers will grow after DVR viewings.

“Crisis” follows characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, as they all fight to protect the multiverse from the villainous Anti-Monitor. In the process, the event will feature a wide array of cameos across the DCTV and film worlds, some of whom fans saw last night. In addition to legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, Batman‘s Robert Wuhl, and characters from DC Universe’s Titans, the event is set to include Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, and legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” LaMonica Garrett, who plays The Monitor and The Anti-Monitor, admitted to ComicBook.com before “Elseworlds”. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” continues across Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, as well as The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. Following a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.