Crisis on Infinite Earths: Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin Unite in New Superman Photo

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is currently in the middle of production, and fans are getting some pretty awesome looks at the multiverse-bending event. A lot of the recent behind-the-scenes photos have centered around the multiple Supermen that will factor into the event, and an awesome new photo is no exception. On Tuesday, Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh took to Instagram to share a new photo of himself as Kingdom Come Superman, alongside Supergirl‘s Man of Steel, Tyler Hoechlin. In the caption, Routh jokes about “double vision”, before revealing that he’s grateful to appear in the franchise alongside Hoechlin.

Routh and Hoechlin aren’t the only Supermen who are expected to factor into “Crisis”, as Smallville star Tom Welling will also reprise his role for the event.

“It’s such a big part of DC TV history.” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim revealed earlier this year. “I would love to have at least one Smallville character in the crossover. I guess I can say every single day I have some conversation with some casting director or some agent.”

“There’s such a big, wide tapestry of DC TV and DC movie properties.” Guggenheim added. “The whole reason we started talking about the crossover as early as we did this year was to give us time to have all those conversations.”

Also slated to appear in the event are characters from Black Lightning, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, and prolific Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne. All of this, on top of the universe-shattering effect the event is going to have on Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, certainly makes for an epic television event.

“Basically, we’re gonna begin — this is an exclusive — we’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Guggenheim continued. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.