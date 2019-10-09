Crisis on Infinite Earths Unites Supermen, Black Lightning, and Pariah in Epic Set Photo

Work on the eagerly anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is well underway and thanks to Black Lightning star Cress Williams, fans have already gotten a small taste of the epic crossover. The actor has been sharing some great behind-the-scenes photos from the event, including one of him taking control of the Waverider. Now, though, another behind-the-scenes photo has popped up on social media giving fans an insane look at a group of heroes on the Waverider, including not just Black Lightning but Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman, Brandon Routh’s Superman, and Tom Cavanagh suited up as Pariah.

The photo was shared on Twitter by a fan site account on Tuesday and it may be the best look yet at some of the characters fans will be seeing when “Crisis” comes for the Arrowverse in December. As you can see in the post below, the image features Iris West (Candice Patton), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), Superman (Hoechlin), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), Elongated Man/Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), Black Lightning (Williams), Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), John Diggle (David Ramsey), Kingdom Come Superman (Brandon Routh), Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson), and Pariah (Cavanagh).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Crisis on infinite earths crossover is getting even more epic, here are some of the team with Tom Cavanagh as Pariah.#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/TUv4Wu7HX1 — DC WORLD (@_DCWorld) October 9, 2019

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is going to be a major event for The CW‘s Arrowverse and it’s one that has loomed over the franchise for years. During the series premiere of The Flash it was suggested that a crisis was coming with a future newspaper headline declaring that the hero would disappear amid the red skies of a crisis event in 2024. However, at the end of the show’s fifth season earlier this year, the date on that newspaper changed, rolling back the date of the crisis to 2019 meaning that the Arrowverse will see some major impact very soon.

In comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths also made major changes to the DC Universe. The event centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and some villains) of the multiverse and the Anti-Monitor. In the story, as the Anti-Monitor destroys worlds and realties, he grows his own, fearsome power by replacing the destroyed worlds’ positive matter energy with antimatter. The cosmic threat is ultimately stopped by the sacrifice of many heroes, including that of The Flash and Supergirl and resulted in the merging of multiple surviving worlds to become one single, unified timeline. This comic history could mean that we’ll see the combining of some of the multiverses of the Arrowverse as well, potentially bringing the two heroes who exist outside of the Arrowverse’s main continuity onto Earth-1 — Black Lightning and Supergirl.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

What do you think about this latest “Crisis on Infinite Earths” behind-the-scenes photo? Let us know in the comments below.