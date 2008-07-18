The Dark Knight Trends As A Rom-Com

The Dark Knight is trending on Twitter and people are confused because it’s been labeled a Rom-Com. A weird quirk of the algorithm has the superhero flick alongside some decidedly less intense fare. ESPN’s Elle Duncan asked her fans what 5 movies they had seen at least 10 times. Anyone who was of age during the aughts has probably seen The Dark Knight about 20 times, if we’re being honest. Needless to say a bunch of lists rolled in. Alongside those rankings, there were a number of fans confused at how Christian Bale and Heath Ledger’s beloved film would qualify as a romantic comedy. Check out all the confusion going on down below.

The love story and chemistry between Batman and the Joker was what everyone remembers about the classic Rom-Com, The Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/Qew76JrivY — Russell Varner (@rvarner) June 28, 2021

The Batman’s latest director, Matt Reeves, had nothing but praise for the Christopher Nolan film last year at DC FanDome. He absolutely loved The Joker’s characterization and spoke about the mood of the movie at length.

"The Dark Knight is so incredible and I think that Heath Ledger’s performance and their conception of the Joker in that movie is indelible. And the battle that he engaged with, you know, with Batman/Bruce is incredible. But the thing you take away from it more than anything is that conception, specifically, I think of the Joker,” Reeves told the fans.

“That movie is so much about how it’s a horrifying thing to stare into the abyss, that idea of that level of nihilism,” he added. “The whole idea that there was nothing you could do because even in the destruction of him, you were fulfilling his aims. It was just a terrifying notion that speaks to an aspect of human nature and that was really profound.”

