‘Dark Nights: Metal’ Variant Cover May Reveal Dark Multiverse Superman

As DC Comics‘ “Dark Nights: Metal” continues to unfold, we may have an advanced look at the Dark Multiverse verson of Superman that will be revealed in Dark Nights: Metal #3!

As you can see below, the image of what looks like the Dark Multiverse versions of Superman and Cyborg is was done by artist David Finch as a variant cover for Dark Nights: Metal #3, which will go on stands October 11th. The solicitation for the issue also hints that Superman will be at the center of issue’s story:

“Superman is pulled into the mystery of the Dark Multiverse while the Justice League follows the trail to a weapon that could keep the forces of the Dark Multiverse at bay!”

While this cover seems to indicate a dark Superman will soon be coming, each issue of Metal has actually come with a variant depicting a Dark Multiverse DC superhero. Issue #1 was a Batman variant, while issue #2 was a Wonder Woman variant.

Bulletproof Comix will exclusively offer the David Finch variant cover for Dark Nights: Metal #3. It is slated to ship on November 1st.

Pickup Dark Nights: Metal #3 on stands October 11th.