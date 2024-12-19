David Corenswet Reveals His Favorite Superman Costume Detail (But It’s Not the Trunks)

Creature Commandos ushered in the beginning of the DC Studios era on the small screen, and today fans are finally getting their first look at DC Studios’ big-screen Superman debut. The first trailer for James Gunn’s Superman gives fans their best look yet at David Corenswet’s take on the Man of Steel, including the new costume. During a Superman trailer premiere event, ComicBook had the chance to speak with Corenswet about that new suit, where he revealed the costume detail he loves most, and it’s not the Superman trunks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When we were in Cleveland outside, some guys on long lenses got some videos from up on the roof and some people sent me some videos of the cape,” Corenswet said. “I’m like this cape looks fantastic and that’s the real cape because you have to CGI it sometimes when you got wires or whatever, it was actually the only time it was tough is when you’re trying to get up from the floor gracefully because you inevitably end up stepping on it and ripping it out.”

“I think in some ways, I think that’s the best part of the costume,” Corenswet added. “I’ll tell you what, it feels a lot less cool without the cape, you feel pretty silly in the suit, without the cape. and you throw the cape on and it’s like, dude…”

The suit seems to mix All-Star Superman with some classic elements and a touch of modern flair, and one of those classic elements is the red trunks. There’s always a debate about the trunks in any Superman costume redesign, especially after the New 52 did away with them. They would make their return later on and have been a mainstay since the Rebirth era, and in a previous interview with ComicBook James Gunn revealed Corenswet was the one who won him over on the trunks being included with the costume.

“At the end of the day, [the debate] wasn’t that heated. It was heated for a while. I was on the ‘no trunks’ team for a long time,” Gunn said. “And [Man of Steel director] Zack [Snyder] said that when he was doing it, he tried a billion different trunk versions as we did. And I kept going back to no trunks, no trunks, no trunks. And I’m like, well, ‘Let’s just grind it out. Let’s just keep trying trunks and see what happens.’ And David [Corenswet] said something to me that really affected me.”

“We were trying on all these different versions, and we screen-tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him. He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes, can blow the truck over. He’s this incredibly powerful, could be considered scary, individual and he wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity,” Gunn said.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

