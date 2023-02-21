Boston Strangler Trailer Starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon Released

The "Boston Strangler" is one of the most notorious serial killers in American history, though the crimes they committed and the truth behind the moniker aren't quite as known as their ominous nickname, with the upcoming film Boston Strangler aiming to shed light on the figure's horrible crimes. Starring Carrie Coon and Keira Knightley as the journalists who bring new attention to the case and uncover alarming details about the crimes, you can get your first look at the film in an all-new trailer. Check out the trailer for Boston Strangler below before the film lands on Hulu on March 17th.

Boston Strangler stars two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game, Pride & Prejudice), Emmy nominee Carrie Coon (Fargo, The Gilded Age), Alessandro Nivola (Amsterdam), David Dastmalchian (Dune), Morgan Spector (Homeland), Bill Camp (Joker), and Academy Award winner Chris Cooper (Adaptation). Written and directed by Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights), the film is produced by Ridley Scott (The Martian), Kevin J. Walsh (House of Gucci), Michael Pruss (American Woman), Josey McNamara (Promising Young Woman), and Tom Ackerley (I, Tonya), with Michael Fottrell (The Fate of the Furious) and Sam Roston serving as executive producers. Sam Roston is overseeing for Scott Free and Bronte Payne for LuckyChap.

The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

ABC Audio also released the trailer today for Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler, a true-crime companion podcast to the film Boston Strangler. The three-part narrative series premieres on Wednesday, March 1st, and serves as the first collaboration between ABC Audio and 20th Century Studios, both of which are part of The Walt Disney Company. Award-winning journalist and author Dick Lehr hosts the show, which draws from the ABC News archive and features new interviews with relatives of those involved in the case. Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler is available for free on major listening platforms.

Boston Strangler lands on Hulu on March 17th.

