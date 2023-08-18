DC's Blue Beetle Movie Wraps Filming

DC's Blue Beetle movie is one step closer to hitting the big screen. On Monday night, a social media post from the film's star Xolo Maridueña revealed that production on the upcoming live-action film has officially wrapped. The film's director, Angel Manuel Soto, subsequently confirmed via his Instagram stories that production has wrapped. The film might be one of the most highly-anticipated installments in DC's live-action future, especially as set photos and concept art of Maridueña in costume as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle have come to light.

"CIAO BACALAO," Maridueña's post reads. "DONE WITH BLUE BEETLE. SEE YOU NEXT YEAR. Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this possible. I'm so proud of what everyone accomplished and even more proud to call us all a family! Thank you Ángel for trusting me to bring Jaime to life. 💙"

"It's a wrap"

.

Angel Manuel Soto on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/aIGYUWlmBj — Blue Beetle Updates (@Bluebeetlenews) July 18, 2022

The Blue Beetle film will follow Jaime, who in the comics is a teenage superhero from El Paso, Texas who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. He is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Are you excited for DC's Blue Beetle movie? What do you think of production having wrapped? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023.