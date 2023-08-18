DC's Comic-Con Bag Reveals New Look at Batgirl and Blue Beetle Movie Costumes

We're just a few weeks away from San Diego Comic-Con, the annual event that usually celebrates what's in the cards for in the geek world. The convention has often served as a showcase of what the future holds for DC Comics on the page and on the screen, and based on Warner Bros. Discovery's recently-announced plans for the 2022 event, that will definitely be in the cards in some way. That will include an exclusive convention bag with art drawn by DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee, which spotlights some of DC's heroes in movies, television, and video games. The bag art, which you can check out below, happens to feature the titular characters from the upcoming Batgirl and Blue Beetle movies, providing a new look at Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon / Batgirl and Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle in their superhero costumes.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

While Batgirl and Blue Beetle are not currently poised to cross over in the movies yet, Grace previously revealed that she reached out to Maridueña after being cast in her role.

"It's like almost a little overwhelming and hard for your brain to catch up to the magnitude of what it is that you're doing that it almost feels like it's happening in a vacuum," Grace explained to Variety. "I was just like, 'Oh, man, I hope I can do this. Am I in the club?' I almost felt like the whole time I had some imposter syndrome. You want to earn your place. But now that you're mentioning it, I'm going to slip in a few DMs and ask 'Hey, what was your experience?'"

"I did reach out to Sasha Calle, who is Supergirl in The Flash," Grace continued. "I'm hoping that we get to meet soon because we're part of the new gen. I did reach out to Xolo Maridueña, our Blue Beetle. He is freaking awesome. I'm so happy for him."

Batgirl is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles. Blue Beetle, meanwhile, will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

What do you think of DC's San Diego Comic-Con 2022 bag? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023. Batgirl does not currently have a release date.