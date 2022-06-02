Batgirl Directors Confirm Film Doesn’t Have a Release Date Yet

The landscape of DC Comics movies is continuing to evolve, with new and returning characters set to debut in live-action in the coming years. Among them is Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace), who will be starring in her own movie which wrapped production earlier this year. Fans have been eager to find out when the Batgirl film will make its debut, and whether or not it could premiere in HBO Max or in theaters, following news that Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav reportedly wants DC movies made for theaters first. In a new interview with Insider, Batgirl directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi revealed that they currently don’t know when the film is set to be released, especially given the film’s ties to next summer’s The Flash movie.

“We don’t know when Batgirl is coming out,” El Arbi revealed. “No one told us nothing about tweaks, just to carry on.”

Batgirl will be written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

“She definitely exceeds what I thought,” Grace revealed in an interview earlier this year. “I had to summon up some things in me that I didn’t even know were there. It was an incredible learning experience to be on set with also action veterans like Brendan Fraser, and soak up it all up. It was so hard because he’s our villain and I’m not supposed to like but he’s such a huge teddy bear. He is one of the nicest people that I’ve ever met. In our fight sequences the way he would just hit marks, it came from all of his experience. You can’t improvise that kind of experience. There’s some crazy stuff that happens. There’s lots of fire because as everyone knows by now, he plays Firefly. There’s crazy fire. There’s crazy stunts, crazy drops. She’s a biker chick, so you’re going to see her do a bunch of badassery.”

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.