Warner Bros. Discovery Comic-Con Panels Announced

House of the Dragon Panel (Photo: HBO) HBO will present a panel for House of the Dragon in Hall H. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the HBO Original series House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, with Condal and Miguel Sapochnik serving as showrunners, House of the Dragon debuts on August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. prevnext

The Sandman — Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Photo: NETFLIX) Prepare to enter the Dreaming as the live-action adaptation of Neil's Gaiman's beloved DC comic series arrives in Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con. There is another world that awaits us when we close our eyes and sleep – a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. The Sandman is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of 10 epic chapters following Dream's many adventures. Be among the first to find out what's in store for the groundbreaking series, as well as some Comic-Con exclusives and surprises. Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. From Warner Bros. Television and based on the DC comic, season one of The Sandman debuts August 5 on Netflix. prevnext

Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Photo: The CW) In a season full of super abilities, mind control and Percival Pickens, the citizens of Riverdale are facing their toughest conflict yet – the apocalypse. Riverdale returns to San Diego for its fifth and final appearance at Comic-Con, once again in Hall H, to discuss the new mysteries of season six and what fans can look forward to in the epic season six finale showdown between the characters everyone loves and the town's most dangerous villain yet. Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions (The Flash, Superman & Lois) in association with Warner Bros. Television, this one-hour drama is a bold, subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. Season six of Riverdale airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. prevnext

Harley Quinn Season 3 Advanced Screening (Photo: HBO Max) The Eat. Bang! Kill Tour is rolling through San Diego for an early look at what's in store for Harlivy. Join us for a special advance screening of the first two episodes of season three of Harley Quinn at San Diego Comic-Con before its summer premiere on HBO Max. Seats will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. prevnext

Green Lantern: Beware My Power World Premiere and Panel (Photo: Warner Bros. Animation) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment continues its annual Comic-Con tradition of hosting debuts of original DC Universe Movies with the world premiere of Green Lantern: Beware My Power. The all-new intergalactic thriller features John Stewart's first adventure as a member of the Green Lantern corps. In the film, the initially reluctant Stewart (voiced by Aldis Hodge) – aided by Green Arrow (Jimmi Simpson), Adam Strange (Brian Bloom) and Hawkgirl (Jamie Gray Hyder) – must contend with a horde of interplanetary killers bent on eliminating every Green Lantern in the universe, while also journeying into the heart of a raging Rann/Thanagar war to somehow succeed where all other Green Lanterns have failed. After the screening, cast members and filmmakers will host an in-depth, entertaining panel discussion. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Green Lantern: Beware My Power arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on July 26, 2022. prevnext

A Look Inside the Making of the Gotham Knights Game Step into the Knight with the Gotham Knights video game team as they discuss the upcoming open-world action RPG. With an original story set in DC's Batman Universe, Gotham Knights showcases Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death. Get a deep dive into the game with panelists Patrick Redding (Creative Director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal), Ann Lemay (Narrative Director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal), Wilson Mui (Cinematic Director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal), along with actors America Young (Barbie) as Batgirl and Christopher Sean (You, Star Wars Resistance) as Nightwing. Gotham Knights is scheduled to release worldwide on Oct. 25, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. prevnext

Making a Mash-Up: MultiVersus (Photo: Warner Bros. Games) Get a behind-the-scenes look at MultiVersus, the all-new free-to-play platform fighter videogame featuring an ever-expanding cast of beloved heroes and personalities, from Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC) to Shaggy (Scooby-Doo), Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes), Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) and many others. MultiVersus introduces a team-based 2 vs. 2 format with fun-filled multiplayer bouts set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments from the characters' legendary worlds, including Batman's Batcave (DC), Jake and Finn's Tree Fort (Adventure Time), Scooby's Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo) and much more. See and hear new details about the game from panelists Tony Huynh, the Co-Founder of Player First Games and Game Director for MultiVersus, and Sheloman Byrd, Executive Producer, Warner Bros. Games, along with MultiVersus actors Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo), voice of Shaggy, and Tara Strong (My Little Pony, Teen Titans Go!), voice of Harley Quinn. The MultiVersus Open Beta will be available July 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC with full cross-play support. prevnext

DC Comics Panels Jim Lee and Friends – Join world-renowned comic book artist and DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee in this can't-miss panel featuring some of his comic book colleagues to talk with them about some of the top-secret comic books coming from DC! Special guests and surprises galore! Gotham – In a town like Gotham City, it takes the bravest Super Heroes to keep the city safe from some of the worst villains in crime. Don't miss this panel that dives deep into some of the heroes, anti-heroes and super-villains that make Gotham the wildest city in all of comics! DC Executive Editor Ben Abernathy will moderate a discussion with Ram V (Detective Comics), Sean Gordon Murphy (Batman: Beyond the White Knight), Tini Howard (Catwoman), Jock (Batman: One Dark Knight) and more. Dark Crisis – The epic event 30 years in the making is here! Don't miss out on hearing from the key members of talent behind Dark Crisis, Dark Crisis: Young Justice, The Flash, and Worlds Without a Justice League, including Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Meghan Fitzmartin, Tom King and Jeremy Adams for exclusive details on what's to come! Tom Taylor & Tom King in Conversation – 2022 Eisner Award Nominees Tom King & Tom Taylor are kicking off San Diego Comic-Con together by discussing writing Nightwing, The Human Target, Supergirl: World of Tomorrow and Superman: Son of Kal-El, and what's in store for the future. A few surprise guests will be stopping by. Comics Are Fun for Everyone – No matter if you are a casual fan, a YA fan, completely new to comics or a weekly warrior, comics are meant to be fun and for everyone! We'll be highlighting comics and graphic novels from across the DC Multiverse, as well as animation and more in this fun-filled panel. DC Senior Editor Katie Kubert will be joined by Daniel Warren Johnson & Juan Gedeon (Jurassic League), Kami Garcia (Constantine: Distorted Illusions), Becky Cloonan & Michael Conrad (Batgirls) and more! prevnext

Cartoon Network Panels (Photo: Cartoon Network) That's NOT All, Folks! Looney Tunes for Everyone! – Don't forget that left turn at Albuquerque on your way to the Looniest panel at San Diego Comic-Con! Take a look at all the latest from the Looney Tunes Loon-iverse, including the new season of Looney Tunes Cartoons, new series Bugs Bunny Builders, the upcoming Tiny Toons Looniversity and bonus surprises! Join Eric Bauza (voice of Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck and more) as he moderates an all-star panel with Alex Kirwan (Supervising Producer, Looney Tunes Cartoons), Abe Audish (Supervising Producer, Bugs Bunny Builders), Nate Cash and Erin Gibson (Co-Executive Producers of Tiny Toons Looniversity), and more surprise guests! Stick around for sneak peeks, giveaways, and looney games! Looney Tunes Cartoons and Bugs Bunny Builders are produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Cartoon Network: Winner Takes All – Cartoon Network fans come on down! Be the first in line to test your knowledge on all things Cartoon Network! This multi-show panel will determine which panelists (and audience members!) are the most discerning fans as they are quizzed on their favorite series for a chance to unlock first looks, sneak peeks, and more inside scoop! Play along with the casts and crew of Craig of the Creek (Philip Solomon, voice of Craig; Najja Porter, supervising director; Dashawn Mahone, supervising director), Teen Titans Go! (Pete Michail, executive producer; Tara Strong, voice of Raven; Khary Payton, voice of Cyborg), and We Baby Bears (Calvin Wong, showrunner; Connor Andrade, voice of Grizz; Amari McCoy, voice of Panda; Max Mitchell, voice of Ice Bear). Why settle for second? Come get your first look at everything Cartoon Network! Craig of the Creek and We Baby Bears are produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Teen Titans Go! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The Origin Story You've Been Waiting For...Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai – Magic, mystery, mayhem, and Mogwai! Join the talented cast and crew of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai as they answer your burning questions about the upcoming HBO Max animated prequel series. Executive producers Tze Chun and Brendan Hay join Tara Rueping (Art Director), Izaac Wang (voice of Sam), AJ LoCascio (voice of Gizmo), Gabrielle Neveah Green (voice of Elle), and more surprise guests to unveil the first clues to unlocking the secrets of the Mogwai that will leave you hungry for adventure (just don't eat after midnight!). Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Sesame Street Mecha Builders — From feathered and furry friends to robo super-heroes-in-training, find out how the iconic Sesame Street Muppets got supersized into CGI animated characters for the newest series Sesame Street Mecha Builders. Join Olexa Hewryk, Frank Falcone, David Rudman, Ryan Dillon, and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as they discuss how Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby Cadabby were re-imagined to expand the Sesameverse. The panel will be moderated by Alan Muraoka from Sesame Street. prevnext

Adult Swim Panels SMILING FRIENDS Discussion and Q&A – Join Michael Cusak and Zach Hadel, the creators behind the new Adult Swim Series SMILING FRIENDS, to find out what's in store for Pim, Charlie and the rest of the company dedicated to bringing happiness to their bizarre yet colorful world. Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season Two Discussion and Q&A – After winning five Emmy® Awards including Outstanding Animated Program, the second season of Genndy Tartakovksy's Primal returns to Adult Swim. Join animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars) and Art Director Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) for a deep dive into the second season of the acclaimed animation adventure. Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Rick and Morty: The Vindicators Screening and Q&A – Calling all Rick and Morty fans! Join Executive Producer Sarah Carbiener alongside Rick and Morty Producer Nick Rutherford for a first look at the Adult Swim digital series The Vindicators, based on breakout characters from Rick and Morty. Be the first to watch Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty. Tuca & Bertie Season Three Discussion and Q&A – This summer is sure to sizzle with the highly anticipated return of Tuca & Bertie on Adult Swim! Creator and Executive Producer Lisa Hanawalt will join the series cast to dive into the upcoming third season of the Adult Swim animated comedy about colorful bird girl besties who navigate the ups and downs of adulting in life, love, and everything in between. prevnext