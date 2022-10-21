Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Teases "Intense" Week of Reshoots With New Set Photos

✖

DC's Black Adam is just a few months away from debuting in theaters, and the cast and crew have been hard at work adding additional footage to the upcoming project. Chronicling the experience has been producer and star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has been open on social media about the experience of portraying the titular DC antihero. Late Friday night, Johnson took to Instagram to share yet another look at the experience, sharing two new black-and-white behind-the-scenes photos of him acting directly to camera. "Rage against the dying of the light," Johnson's caption reads. "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing. Intense but productive week of filming – thank you to our hungry and talented production crew – the hardest workers in any room."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go," producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. "We've never viewed this as just a one-off movie, I'm such a gigantic comic book nerd and fan, and I love this universe so much, if you can tell from my excitement about talking about all these things. I've always gotten into this with a vision of, 'This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters,' but there's always been a rough, kind of loose outline in our head on an imaginary white board of how we'd want to do it. As we're making that, we start to look at that a little bit more. But, again, ultimately, we need the movie to be received well and we want fans to like it, but there's 100% a vision of what we'd like to be doing in a multiple picture aspect when it comes to Black Adam and the JSA."

Black Adam is now set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.