DC Announces Jimmy Olsen Series by Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber

DC Comics is ready to move in on a brand-new series starring a fan-favorite Superman legend. According to a new catalog entry, the publisher has Jimmy Olsen in its sights.

Recently, DC Comics put out an advert for Superman: Leviathan Rising Special #1. It was there a blurb dug into one-shot, and it teased the arrival of a full Jimmy Olsen series.

“An all-star roster of writers and artists highlight the new threat of Leviathan, but also tees up new ongoing series for Jimmy Olsen by writer Matt Fraction and artist Steve Lieber, and Lois Lane by writer Greg Rucka and artist Mike Perkins, coming in June,” the blurb teases.

Jimmy Olsen by Matt Fraction and Lois Lane by Greg Rucka?!? SIGN ME TF UP pic.twitter.com/graeSbv65x — Collier “CJ” Jennings (@CJWritesThings) February 18, 2019

“As Leviathan enacts a plan to take down Superman, it’s up to Lois, Jimmy, and the heroes of the DC Universe to save the Man of Steel.”

This special will come together under the careful eyes of writers Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Fraction, Greg Rucka, and Marc Andreyko. Art will be overseen by Yanick Paquette, Steve Lieber, and Mike Perkins while Paquette does the cover.

The Superman special will hit shelves on May 29 and cover a full 80 pages. So, if you are wanting to pick up a copy, it is time to slide in a request at your local comic shop.

With a full Jimmy Olsen series on the way, readers of DC Comics have plenty to anticipate. Lois Lane will join the fan-favorite, and another major series will lined up by the publisher today. DCeased will go live this year as a new event series from Tom Taylor, and you can check out its full synopsis below:

“A mysterious techno-virus has been released on Earth, infecting 600 million people and turning them instantly into violent, monstrous engines of destruction.

The heroes of the DCU are caught completely unprepared for a pandemic of this magnitude and struggle to save their loved ones first…but what happens to the World’s Greatest Heroes if the world ends?

New York Times best-selling writer Tom Taylor (Injustice) returns with a terrifying new tale and is joined by artist Trevor Hairsine (Legends of the Dark Knight) and Stefano Gaudiano (The Walking Dead).”

So, will you be checking out any of these upcoming titles? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!