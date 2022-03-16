DC Comics Just Put Superman in a Deadly Position

We already know what you’re thinking, the title of this can’t be right because there’s no way that DC would let Superman die (again) or even be defeated in a random issue, but they did. This week saw the release of Batman Superman: World’s Finest, a team-up between the two heroes from writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora, and almost immediately the Man of Steel has bene put in a precarious situation. As DC Comics readers know, there are a variety of different kryptonites beyond the green version and Superman was just attacked with one in a very clever way. Spoilers follow!

As the issue begins the pair have teamed up to take down two villains, Poison Ivy and Metallo, who have begun an attack on Metropolis. The later of the two however approaches Superman with an upgrade, he’s being powered by Kryptonite, but that’s not his main weapon. What Metallo brings to the table is a syringe full of Red Kryptonite, the variant that effects Kryptonians differently with every exposure, shooting a giant vial of it directly into Superman’s heart. The Man of Steel acts erratically for the rest of the issue, at one point becoming a literal man of steel and at another seeing his allies and friends as his worst enemies. In the end none other than the Doom Patrol appear to help and as the issue ends they prepare for surgery, in the only way that could help Superman, with Kryptonite instruments.

With the help of Doctor Niles Caulder plus a Kryptonite scalpel and forceps, Superman may just make it out of this one (come on, he will). This panel does beg the question however, how did Niles get these? Or did Batman have them handy in the event Superman needed them? We can only assume that answers will come in the next issue. Check out the full solicitation and cover for the next issue of Batman Superman World’s Finest below!

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #2

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

The Man of Steel and the Dark Knight have arrived at the compound of Niles Caulder-the Chief in charge of that strange band of misfits known as the Doom Patrol-but all is not as it seems. While Batman works with Niles to cure Superman of his freakish transformations, a side mission to track a mysterious figure known as “the Demon” attracts the Dark Knight’s attention…and moreover, it could have some connection to Superman’s poisoning at the hands of Metallo! It’s danger, intrigue, and the surprise appearance of Deadman in chapter two of World’s Finest!

In Shops: Apr 19, 2022