Supergirl Cast Can’t Stop Dancing in Season 4 Gag Reel

Supergirl‘s fifth season is quickly approaching, but the cast enjoyed season four a ton. The cast was having such a good time dancing that some of their sweet moves made their way into complete season gag reel. Entertainment Weekly got a look at Melissa Benoist, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Mehcad Brooks, and all of their castmates cutting up during filming.

CW superhero shows are no stranger to musical moments of fancy. The Flash and Supergirl have had very popular episodes centered around songs from the cast. Supergirl’s complete fourth season will be available on home video on Sept. 17th, and there are more of these treats to be unearthed when the full release is available. But, for the entire Arrowverse, more pressing concerns are coming this Fall.

The Girl of Steel has her work cut out for herself this season with the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on the horizon. New images of the character have already given fans a more precise look at her new costume. Supergirl’s season premiere is titled “Event Horizon”, and Kara’s relationship with Lena Luthor will come into serious question. That’s just the first episode from the season, and there is sure to be more evil for the Kryptonian hero to thwart.

Lex Luthor is out of the picture after revealing Kara’s secret identity to Lena. The two friends obviously have some things to work through in the new season after that information was put out in the open. Melissa Benoist is at the center of it all as the title character, and she talked about it at San Diego Comic-Con. This conflict will be at the heart of everything this season.

“This season’s going to be a fight for Lena’s soul,” Benoist said. “I was devastated that it was Lex Luthor that told her. That was such a shot in the heart to Lena, a character that my character loves so dearly. It was painful.”

Katie McGrath, who plays Lena, has said that she never wanted her character to learn about Kara’s other life. But, here we are as there’s no way to put that genie back in the bottle. Lena and Kara are going to have to talk things through. In a preview for the new season, at some point the two come to blows, so things won’t be resolved anytime soon.

“To me, that would be wishful thinking, but I always knew it was going to happen,” Benoist continued. “I think part of what we are trying to do on Supergirl specifically, too, is explore relationships between women, and friendships, and sisterhoods, and how we treat each other, how we communicate that’s different between men and women. I think their relationship is singular already because they’re such close friends and you get to explore that. This is only going to make that conversation a little more complicated.”