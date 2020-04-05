Justice League Actor Ray Fisher Reveals What He Wants to See From Cyborg in the Future

Ray Fisher debuted as the DC Comics hero cyborg with a cameo in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In 2017, he played a larger role in Justice League. DC Films had set Fisher to star in his own Cyborg solo movie dated April 3, 2020. DC Films changed its plans after Justice League and delayed the Cyborg movie. Fans honored its original release date with social media posts on Friday. In a Twitch stream on Saturday, Fisher mused on what he’d like to see from Cyborg in a solo movie. He said that he’d like to see Cyborg more comfortable with his transformation and living life as a public figure. He also wants to see Cyborg deal with threats who are curious about his abilities. Hostile entities always seem to want to get their hands on new technology. Why would Cyborg be any different?

As for what the future holds for Cyborg in the DC Films shared universe, Fisher teased, “I know there are plans in the works. How privy am I to those plans? I cannot say.”

Fisher spoke to ComicBook.com in 2018 about Cyborg’s limitless cinematic potential. “One of the things is that we have so much technology, we as human beings are so dependant on technology, that the potential for Cyborg is almost limitless with what he could do,” Fisher said at the Aquaman premiere. “We’re talking about a guy who, if he wanted to, could launch all the nukes with just a thought. He could stop all the cyber-terrorism in the world if that was what his aim was because you don’t have people running and knocking over banks the way they used to. You’re not going and holding them up, you’re getting on you’re keyboard and you’re handling it that way. I think to be able to see that shift and have it be a real world, in time view of where we’re at in technology would be the most effective thing we could do.”

The upcoming slate of DC Films releases includes Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.