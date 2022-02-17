DC Reveals First Look at Stargirl and Legends of Tomorrow Earth-Prime Comics

As The CW’s crop of DC Comics television shows have continued to grow and evolve, a roster of live-action characters — both comic-accurate and original — have become beloved by audiences. The upcoming Earth-Prime comic series is aiming to play into that in a fun way, with an anthology that will tell stories surrounding each of the network’s currently-airing DCTV shows, before culminating in a crossover. It was previously confirmed that the series would open with installments around Batwoman and Superman & Lois — and now, we have the first look at the next issues. AIPT recently debuted the first look at the Legends of Tomorrow and Stargirl issues of Earth-Prime, which are poised to be released in May of this year. Perhaps most notably, the Legends issue will feature a return of the “retired” characters from the series, with the cover hinting at Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Heatwave, The Atom, and Captain Cold — seemingly, with former Firestorm Jax Jackson operating as the antihero.

Hold on to your Beebos, everyone! Ray Palmer assembles the retired Legends for one last go-round after he learns Mick Rory’s Necrian children have been kidnapped by a group of mysterious Necrian assassins. But is this universe-spanning mission really what it seems?

EARTH-PRIME: LEGENDS OF TOMORROW #3

Written by LAUREN FIELDS and DANIEL PARK

Art by PAUL PELLETIER and ANDREW HENNESSY

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

The Dugan-Whitmore family vacation is in full swing, but something sinister lurks in the woods, stalking Pat Dugan. Can Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. face down the threat from Pat’s past and preserve their summer trip, or will it come to a tragic end?

EARTH-PRIME: STARGIRL #4

Written by JAMES ROBINSON and PAULA SEVENBERGEN

Art by JERRY ORDWAY

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

The Earth-Prime comic will be noteworthy for a number of reasons, including featuring the first costumed comic appearance of Batwoman‘s current protagonist, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie).

“How epic is it about to be that our Batwoman, her first comic book appearance is about to happen?” Leslie told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview earlier this year. “Ryan has appeared in the comic books, but not as Batwoman. And I’m really, really excited to see our black Batwoman in the comic books for the first time.”

What do you think of the first look at Earth-Prime‘s Legends of Tomorrow and Stargirl issues? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!