Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Reacts to Ryan Wilder’s Costumed Comic Debut

Over the past year, Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) has become a fan-favorite part of The CW DC universe, with fans eagerly following her adventures within the world of Batwoman. The character, which was initially created specifically for the live-action series, has since made her jump into the world of DC Comics, first appearing in a brief sequence in Batgirl #50, and later in a surprise cameo in Batman: Urban Legends #5. Earlier this year, it was announced that Ryan’s Batwoman would be factoring into Earth-Prime, a tie-in comic series that will center around Batwoman and other DC TV shows.

While speaking to ComicBook.com about her work with the Puffs Power Pals campaign, which aims to spread joy to children at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Leslie revealed her initial reaction to the Earth-Prime announcement. Leslie also shared that, if given the chance, she would definitely love to write a comic story of her own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would love to do it,” Leslie revealed. “If I had the opportunity, or if I get the opportunity, yes. Yes, yes, yes, yes! And then how epic is it about to be that our Batwoman, her first comic book appearance is about to happen? Ryan has appeared in the comic books, but not as Batwoman. And I’m really, really excited to see our black Batwoman in the comic books for the first time.”

Earth-Prime #1 will focus on Batwoman, providing the first costumed comic debut of the current TV Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie). The issue will include a story written by Batwoman TV show writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, as well as Batwoman’s Luke Fox actor, Camrus Johnson. Clayton Henry will provide the art for the issue, with cover art from Kim Jacinto. In the issue, ever since the tech that created many of Batman’s rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface’s (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a super hero and a boyfriend!

“This comic book, the one thing I will tease is – we don’t see Luke in the real world really ever,” Johnson recently told ComicBook.com of his Earth-Prime story. “He’s sort of just always in the Bat Cave and working with the Bat Team. We don’t know much about his personal life. So I just wanted to see what would happen if – during an episode that we saw on TV already, but we are not seeing Luke a whole lot – what is he doing? Where is he? The idea for this issue is that during [the events of the] “A Lesson From Professor Pyg” episode, we’re with Javicia and Meagan and Nick and Robin, all at Robin’s place. Where is Luke? What is Luke doing? In between those scenes, where is he? I kind of wanted to dive into his dating life, and see what his personal life is when he is not behind the console.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.