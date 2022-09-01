DC FanDome Canceled This Year, Says Warner Bros. Discovery

The virtual fan convention DC FanDome won't be taking place this year. Originally launched in 2020, DC FanDome was a virtual convention that covered DC content consisting of comics, TV shows, and movies, with stars and creators holding virtual panels to discuss their many projects. DC FanDome has also served as the first place fans could see trailers for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled this year's DC FanDome, according to Popverse. ComicBook.com can also confirm the latest update to DC FanDome.

"With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022," a statement from Warner Bros. Discovery reads.

Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be putting the focus back on in-person events, such as San Diego Comic-Con, C2E2, and Emerald City Comic Con bringing in talent and attendees for the first time since the COVID pandemic canceled shows across the globe. DC did not have a booth at San Diego Comic-Con, and ComicBook.com has inquired if the company will have a presence at New York Comic Con in October, with the company confirming it will be at NYCC, though it didn't specify if that meant with a booth or not.

There had been a curiosity surrounding DC FanDome with the recent slashing of projects from Warner Bros. Discovery. The Batgirl film slated for HBO Max was unceremoniously shelved in order to receive a tax write-down, and the streamer also either canceled or removed several movies and TV shows such as the animated Aquaman: King of Atlantis and the Strange Adventures anthology.

However, there have been some positive announcements when it comes to DC content from Warner Bros. Discovery. Harley Quinn was renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max, and Ezra Miller has taken the necessary steps to apologize for their recent actions that have brought bad press to The Flash, which has included several arrests.

The first DC FanDome took place two years ago on August 22, 2000 with an eight-hour livestream event that earned a combined 150 million views. Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav has indicated that the studio sees DC projects as a priority, and is working on a ten-year plan for what the future holds.