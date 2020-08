DC FanDome: Twitter Hashtags Showcase Emojis of Fan-Favorite Characters

DC Fans have a lot to look forward to this month with DC FanDome on the horizon. The virtual event is expected to feature some of the best in DC, including a focus on upcoming movies, video games, and some of the franchise's best television shows. The official schedule for the event was released this morning, and there's a whole lot to look forward to. The 24-hour DC-palooza is taking place on August 22nd, and even Twitter is getting ready for the fun. According to the account @HashflagArchive, some exciting DC emojis are headed to the social media site.

Showcasing some fan-favorite DC characters, the Twitter hashtags are about to get a whole lot more fun. You can check out the new emojis below...