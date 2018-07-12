DC Fans React to Announcement of G. Willow Wilson Joining Wonder Woman

DC Comics made a huge announcement today that writer G. Willow Wilson will be taking over the Wonder Woman title this fall.

Wilson, who has won several major awards including the Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story in 2015, has written for DC before, creating Cairo and Air for its Vertigo imprint and writing Superman, Vixen, and The Outsiders for DC. Currently Wilson writes Ms. Marvel for Marvel Comics, crafting the adventures of Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who, inspired by Captain Marvel, becomes a superhero after developing size-changing powers due to exposure to Terrigen Mists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wilson herself was excited to be writing Wonder Woman for DC, as she revealed in a statement today.

“I’m delighted to be writing such an iconic character as Wonder Woman and to be working with DC once again,” Wilson said. “With more than 75 years of history, Wonder Woman has a wealth of backstory and drama to draw from, and I look forward to putting a spin on Diana and her supporting cast that’s both new, yet familiar. It’ll be a challenge to do her justice, but I like a challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

DC fans have had a lot of feelings about the announcement, too. Many fans — including some well-known comic creators themselves — have taken to Twitter to express how they feel about Wilson coming on board for Wonder Woman starting with issue #58 in November. For the most part, the announcement has been met with positive regard ranging from excitement that Wilson’s run will be “epic” to people deciding to come back to reading comics again though there have been a few who are less than thrilled by the idea.

Want to know how fans feel about Wilson coming on to write Wonder Woman? Read on to find out!

A “legendary run”

WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WHAT WAIT WHAT?@GWillowWilson is taking over WONDER WOMAN?



Holy shit, I am calling it right now: LEGENDARY RUN!



Oh, my gosh, that’s the best news ever! — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) July 11, 2018

Upgrade

Wilson on Wonder Woman is such an upgrade. Looking forward to hearing more of her plans. — AquamAnder (@AnderWriter) July 11, 2018

Why did it take so long?

oh my god g. willow wilson taking over wonder woman is a massive upgrade



it also invites a few questions



1. how’s marvel “architects” bench looking rn, how’re they treating creators



2. why did they let Robinson write it for that fucking long — Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) July 11, 2018

What a time to be alive

“Kindness and love”

Her stories are so full of kindness and love. I’m thrilled. @GWillowWilson #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/qWGU9QNxZx — Talking Wonder Woman (@LetsTalkDiana) July 11, 2018

New readers

This might actually get me to read #WonderWoman. ? https://t.co/WITXuqL6PK — Crystal Gem (∩｀-´)⊃━☆.*･｡ (@IanAlekzander) July 12, 2018

In Wilson We Trust

g willow wilson is taking over wonder woman!! without leaving marvel!!! in this house we trust the co-creator of kamala khan — Aliya Aisyah H. (@alyaisyh) July 12, 2018

…but not everyone is so happy