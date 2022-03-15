DC Announces New Titles and Anthology For 2022 Pride Month

DC Comics delighted fans and shattered boundaries last year with its first-ever DC Pride anthology, which shined a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ characters within its fictional universe. The one-shot was part of a month-long initiative for June’s Pride Month, and it looks like the publisher has even more in store for this year. On Tuesday, DC announced their publishing plans for the 2022 Pride Month, with a new DC Pride anthology, multiple new series and graphic novels, and variant covers all being part of the celebration. Leading the initiative will be DC Pride 2022, a new 104-page Prestige format anthology which will feature various LGBTQ+ characters and creators.

DC also announced a number of new titles that will be publishing during Pride Month, including a six-issue Poison Ivy story arc, a four-issue Nubia: Queen of the Amazons miniseries, a six-issue Multiversity: Teen Justice miniseries, a special for Tim Drake, and the previously-announced original graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star.

Additionally, Pride Month will also bring about a number of Pride-themed variant covers, with Amy Reeder on Batman #124, David Talaski on Superman: Son of Kal-El #12, Derek Charm on Action Comics #1044, Joe Phillips on Aquamen #5, Kevin Wada on Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1, Kris Anka on Poison Ivy #1, Nick Robles on Nightwing #93, Nicole Goux on Wonder Woman #788, Olivier Coipel on Harley Quinn #16, Stephen Byrne on Multiversity: Teen Justice #1, and more.

DC Pride 2022

Publishing on May 31st, DC Pride 2022 will feature an introduction from Supergirl alum Nicole Maines, which will also tease her upcoming DC project. The book will feature contributions from J. Bone, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, Samantha Dodge, Brittney Williams, and more, with new pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more. The creative teams and stories for DC Pride 2022 will include:

Alysia Yeoh and Batgirl by Jadzia Axelrod and Lynne Yoshii

Aquaman/Jackson Hyde by Alyssa Wong and W. Scott Forbes

Green Lantern/Jo Mullein by Tini Howard and Evan Cagle

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy by Dani Fernandez and Zoe Thorogood

The Ray by Greg Lockard and Giulio Macaione

Superman/Jon Kent by Devin Grayson and Nick Robles

Tim Drake by Travis Moore

DC Pride 2022 will feature a main cover from Phil Jimenez and Arif Prianto, an open-to-order wraparound variant cover by Joshua “Sway” Swaby, and a 1:25 variant cover by Jen Bartel.

DC Pride 2022 (Jen Bartel variant)

Poison Ivy #1

In her new series, which launches on June 7th, Ivy leaves Gotham City and sets out to complete her greatest work-a gift to the world that will heal the damage humanity has dealt to it! The six-issue story arc will hail from G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara, with covers by Jessica Fong (main), Warren Louw (open-to-order variant and 1:100 foil variant), Nick Robles (1:25 variant), Frank Cho (1:50 variant), and Dan Mora (team variant).

Poison Ivy #1 (Kris Anka Variant)

Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1

Taking place right after the Nubia: Coronation Special, a second miniseries for the fan-favorite Amazon begins! The four-issue series hails from Nubia & the Amazons writer Stephanie Williams and artist Alitha Martinez, alongside Mark Morales. It will launch on June 7th, with covers by Khary Randolph (main), Jae Lee (open-to-order variant), and Alitha Martinez (1:25 variant).

Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1 (Kevin Wada variant)

DC Pride: Tim Drake Special

A 64-page one shot arriving on June 14th, the Tim Drake Special will collect Tim’s breakout story from Batman: Urban Legends, as well as a brand-new story that sees him team up with his former Young Justice teammates and the Batgirls. With Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega, and Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque at the helm, with covers by Ortega (main) and Travis Moore (open-to-order variant), Tim Drake’s 2022 path starts here!

DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 (Travis Moore variant)

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1

Launching on June 7, the secrets of Earth-11’s newest heroes and villains unfold in DC’s most exciting new team title! And what role will the mysterious Raven-the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past-play in the brand-new series? The series comes from Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore, Marco Failla, and Enrica Eren Angiolini, with covers by Robbi Rodriguez (main), Stephanie Hans (open-to-order variant), Bengal (1:25 variant), and Failla (1:50 variant).

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 (Stephen Byrne variant)

Action Comics #1044 (Derek Charm variant)

Wonder Woman #788 (Nicole Goux variant)

Batman #124 (Amy Reeder variant)

Aquamen #5 (Joe Phillips variant)

Superman: Son of Kal-El #12 (David Talaski variant)