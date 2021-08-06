Every DC Comics Movie With a Release Date

This past weekend, DC fans were presented with not one, but two awesome reveals about the future of DC movies on the big screen. Friday saw the release of the first trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and it instantly took the Internet by storm. Just two days later, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram (and Times Square) to announce a brand new release date for Black Adam, which hits theaters next summer.

There is a lot to look forward to if you're into DC movies, with six brand new movies arriving in theaters over the next couple of years.

While there are plenty of movies in development and production, like Wonder Woman 3, only six have already been given release dates. The Suicide Squad, The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are all set to be released in the span of two years.

Below, you can take a look at the full release schedule for live-action DC movies.