Every DC Comics Movie With a Release Date
This past weekend, DC fans were presented with not one, but two awesome reveals about the future of DC movies on the big screen. Friday saw the release of the first trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and it instantly took the Internet by storm. Just two days later, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram (and Times Square) to announce a brand new release date for Black Adam, which hits theaters next summer.
There is a lot to look forward to if you're into DC movies, with six brand new movies arriving in theaters over the next couple of years.
While there are plenty of movies in development and production, like Wonder Woman 3, only six have already been given release dates. The Suicide Squad, The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are all set to be released in the span of two years.
Below, you can take a look at the full release schedule for live-action DC movies.
The Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad is the only live-action DC movie set to hit theaters in 2021. The film arrives on August 6th, and because of the release decision made by Warner Bros. for all of its 2021 movies, The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and HBO Max on the same day.
The Batman
Fortunately, The Suicide Squad is the only upcoming live-action DC movie getting a simultaneous HBO Max release. The Batman, likely the most anticipated movie on this list, will see Robert Pattinson donning the cowl for the first time.
The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.
Black Adam
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's venture into the world of DC is the film on this list to most recently get a release date change. Black Adam will open on July 29, 2020, and Johnson will star alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, and Pierce Brosnan.
The Flash
Believe it or not, The Flash is actually happening. After going through several different directors, Ezra Miller's solo outing as Barry Allen will be helmed by IT's Andy Muschietti. It is currently set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.
Aquaman 2
Aquaman 2 is the first true sequel on the schedule for DC, since The Suicide Squad is more of a reboot and The Flash spins out of Justice League. Jason Momoa will return to take on the role of Arthur Curry on December 16, 2022.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
For now, the highly-anticipated Shazam! sequel is the final film on the upcoming DC release schedule. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see Zachary Levi return as the titular hero, hitting theaters on June 2, 2023.