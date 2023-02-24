ComicBook Nation: DC's New Superman Series & Cocaine Bear Review

Summary: The ComicBook Nation Crew breaks reviews DC's new Superman comic series, as well as the haunting new one-shot, Batman: One Bad Day – Clayface. We also review the wild new horror-comedy movie Cocaine Bear, talk about Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return in the MCU, New Lord of the Rings Movies announced – and more!

In our BONUS ROUND Segments, we have Full Interviews with the creative teams of both DC's Superman and Batman: One Bad Day – Clayface for you to enjoy, over on the ComicBook Nation YouTube Channel!

DC's Superman Review

(Photo: DC)

In his official review of DC's Superman #1, ComicBook Nation host Matthew Aguilar had the following to say:

Superman #1 is a soaring triumph that brings everything I've always loved about the character into the now, adding complexities and fresh ideas without sacrificing the elements that make Superman an icon. It doesn't hurt that Campbell's Superman is out of this world and succinctly captures all of those same virtues, creating a best-of-both-worlds scenario that no DC Comics fan should miss. It turns out, it's a great time to be a Superman fan.

