DC Preview Reveals Secret Origin of Batman's Deadliest Villain

The latest issue in DC's Batman – One Bad Day comic series will be published next week. After focusing on almost every other villain from his Rogue's Gallery that you can think of and now they've saved the best for last. DC has released the first pages from Batman: One Bad Day – Ra's al Ghul #1, offering the secret origin of Batman's deadliest villain. This preview not only sets the stage for the one-shot focused on the villain, but goes back to the days when Ra's was just a kid, which if you know anything about Ra's was a long, LONG time ago. You can find the preview pages along with the variants covers below

Fan-favorite Injustice: Gods Among Us scribe Tom Taylor has written the new one shot which has Ivan Reis on artistic duties. This story, part of a series of villain-centric one-shots, will see Ra's al Ghul finally say enough is enough and he's tired of waiting on Batman to join his crusade. Previous One Bad Day comics that have been published include The Riddler, Two-Face, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, and Clayface.

(Photo: dc)

Batman: One Bad Day – Ra's al Ghul #1

Writer: Tom Taylor

Artist: Ivan Reis

Inks: Danny Miki

Colors: Brad Anderson

Letters: Wes Abbott

Release Date: March 21, 2023

WHY WON'T BATMAN SAVE THE WORLD?! For centuries Ra's al Ghul has wanted to save the Earth from the worst of humankind, and for centuries he has failed. Recently his greatest obstacle has been the Dark Knight Detective, Batman. Ra's offered Batman a chance to be a part of his new world order, but Batman refused. For years their cold war has raged, but Ra's will have no more. Ra's will remove Batman from the equation and save the world, re-creating it in his image and bringing the peace and prosperity all the good-hearted souls of this Earth deserve. Don't miss this epic tragedy from the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor (Nightwing, Superman: Son of Kal-El, DCeased) and Ivan Reis (Detective Comics, Blackest Night): the last of the One Bad Day specials, and one of the most epic to date.

In Shops: Mar 21, 2023