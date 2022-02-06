DC Reveals Trial of the Amazons Preview

Ahead of the start of the crossover in March, DC Comics has released a new preview of the Wonder Woman-centric event Trial of the Amazons showing off art by Joëlle Jones. The award-winning Catwoman and Wonder Girl creator teams up with co-writers Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Vita Ayala, and Stephanie Williams and artists Elena Casagrande, Laura Braga, and Skylar Partridge for the seven part crossover which includes two “Trial of the Amazons” issues and spreads out into Wonder Woman, Wonder Girl, and Nubia & the Amazons. Check out the first pages and variant covers for Trial of the Amazons below!

DC’s official description for the crossover reads as follows: “Continuing from the events of Nubia and the Amazons, (on shelves now, at your local comic shop!), the dangers of Doom’s Doorway have found their way to Man’s World and garnered the attention of not one, but all three Amazonian tribes. The Bana-Mighdall consider it to be a sign of weakness in the current regime and have decided to return to the shores of Themyscira to stake their claim over the island. Little do they know, the Esquecida are not far behind, looking for help to combat the evil unleashed. Tempers rise and swords are brandished as the women argue about the best course of action-leading to one of the most famous Amazon traditions: the Contest.”

Trial of the Amazons #1 will be released on March 1st. You can find a full checklist on the crossover below!

Trial of the Amazons #1 Cover

Trial of the Amazons #1 Jen Bartel Variant Cover

Trial of the Amazons #1 Variant Cover

Trial of the Amazons #1 Variant Cover

Trial of the Amazons #1 Tiago Da Silvo Variant Cover