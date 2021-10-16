Wonder Woman Crossover Event Trial of The Amazons Announced by DC

The world of Wonder Woman has undergone quite a few changes over the past year, especially after Death Metal changed Diana’s role in the universe and Future State introduced several new characters into the mix, which included Yara Flor and Nubia. It also resulted in Queen Hippolyta teaming up with the Justice League, and now all of those pieces will come together in a new event announced at DC FanDome titled Trial of the Amazons! The crossover event will hit in 2022 and will be written by Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Vita Ayala, Stephanie Williams, Joelle Jones, and Jordie Bellair, so it’s an all-star affair.

New tribes of Amazons have started to appear, and with Hippolyta helping the League, Nubia is in charge. She’ll find herself in the heart of a power struggle alongside Yara Flor that the description says “will redefine the future of DC’s Amazons”, and it will certainly be interesting to see what that future looks like.

Things will kick off in the pages of Nubia & The Amazons, which hits stores on October 19th.

You can check out the official description for Trial of the Amazons below.

“2022 will see a massive, crossover event that will affect the future of the Amazons – TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS. Diana is fighting for justice on a cosmic scale, leaving Queen Hippolyta to depart for Man’s World, and Nubia to lead Themyscira as new tribes of Amazons appear. Yara Flor, introduced in Future State and the pages of Wonder Girl, and Nubia find themselves in the heart of a power struggle that will redefine the future of DC’s Amazons!”

You can check out some gorgeous artwork from the new series

