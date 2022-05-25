DC's Stargirl Adds Seth Green in Surprising Season 3 Recast

✖

DC's Stargirl will return for its third season on The CW this fall, but when it does it will be with a new voice for Thunderbolt. According to TVLine, Seth Green will be replacing Jim Gaffigan in the role of the mystical character which made his debut in Season 2 when Mike Dugan (Trae Romano) unwittingly conjured him and then, later, wished him away, leading to Thunderbolt to finding Mike's friend, Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson).

Green has had a prolific career as a voice actor with credits that include Family Guy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. and many, many more. It's not currently clear how large of a role Thunderbolt will play in Season 3 of DC's Stargirl, which is subtitled "Frenemies", but given that the Season 2 finale saw Mike and Jakeem bring Thunderbolt into the fight against Eclipso with Thunderbolt turning Eclipso into literal toast.

As for Season 3 more generally, series star Brec Bassinger recently teased what the theme of the season will be, revealing last week that the series is taking on a murder mystery this time around.

"You know what, I'm just gonna say it," Bassinger told TV Line. "Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is."

DC's Stargirl will also be occupying a new time slot, in a sense, when it returns for Season 3. The first two seasons of the series were both summer releases, but Season 3 will debut on Wednesday nights this fall. More than that, it will be the only DC superhero show airing this fall. Both The Flash and Superman & Lois won't debut until midseason and Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled earlier this year.

"We're staying in the superhero business," The CW chairman CEO Mark Pedowitz said. "We're not as robust as we were, but we're still there… We plan to stay in that business."

DC's Stargirl will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of new episodes of Kung Fu in the fall.

What do you think about the Thunderbolt recasting? Are you excited for Seth Green to take on the role? Let us know your thoughts about this development in the comment section!