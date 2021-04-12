DC's Stargirl: Eclipso Actor Nick Tarabay Wraps on Season 2, Shares New Look at Costume

✖

Just a few weeks ago, fans of DC's Stargirl got their first look at one of the villains of The CW series' upcoming second season when the network released the first official photo of Nick Tarabay's Eclipso. Now, fans are getting another look at the ominous character thanks to behind the scenes footage shared by the actor as he wraps his work on Season 2 of the series.

Last week on Twitter, Tarabay posted a short video of himself on the set of DC's Stargirl. In the video he gives fans a look at his costume, including a peek at his gloves that, as he says, with "movie magic" look a bit different. Check it out below.

Ladies and gentleman, it’s a wrap!! ECLIPSO @stargirl_cw is out and your nightmares coming soon ! pic.twitter.com/Zo7eZRad15 — Nick E. Tarabay (@nicktarabay) April 8, 2021

Eclipso as a major villain in Season 2 is something that was teased at the end of Season 1 when Cindy Burman (Meg Delacy) located the Black Diamond Eclipso has been trapped in.

"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that," Stargirl showrunner Geoff Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. "But the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."

"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," Johns continued. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"

DC's Stargirl is expected to debut on The CW sometime later this year.

