DC's Stargirl: Season 2 Confirmed for Summer 2021 on The CW

DC's Stargirl is officially headed back to The CW this summer. The series was renewed for a second season back in July of 2020 when it was also announced that The CW would be the exclusive in-season home for the series -- DC's Stargirl debuted on the DC Universe streaming platform with episodes then airing a day later on The CW during Season 1. Production on Season 2 is already underway, but a promo during Tuesday night's premiere of Superman & Lois confirmed that Courtney Whitmore and her friends would be back this summer. The exact return date has not yet been shared.

The confirmation that DC's Stargirl is coming this summer is the latest update on the series. Last week, it was announced that John Wesley Shipp will be making an appearance in Season 2 as Earth-2's Jay Garrick, a move that seems to further establish Stargirl's place in the broader Arrowverse as Shipp has been a frequent guest as a version of Jay Garrick on The Flash as well. There are other new faces that will appear in Season 2 as well. Last fall it was announced that Jim Gaffigan is joining the series as Thunderbolt, the 5th Dimensional Jinn that grants powerful abilities to his allies, though Gaffigan's character will be CGI on the series.

On the villain side of things, The Expanse's Nick Tarabay has been cast as Eclipso while The Affair's Jonathan Cake will be appearing as The Shade.

"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that," series showrunner Geoff Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. "But the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."

"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," Johns continued. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"

