ComicBook Nation: DC Studios Movies & TV Series Revealed, DCU Chapter One Breakdown

The ComicBook Nation Crew breaks down DC Studios and James Gunn's first TV series and movie reveals, while also talking about comic book influences and where the DC Universe may be headed in Chapter One. The CBN BONUS ROUND will include a recap of WWE's 2023 Royal Rumble, a review of the wrestling video game WWE 2K23, and NEW COMICS!

Which Movie & TV Shows Has DC Studios Revealed?

DC Studios has announced 10 titles that form Part I of DCU Chapter 1:

Superman: Legacy is dated for July 11, 2025, serving as the start to the new DCU; however, TV shows like the animated Creature Commandos series or Peacemaker-spinoff Waller could precede it. Release dates or windows for the other titles were not revealed – although DC Studios is expecting to release two movies and two shows per year, not including Elseworlds titles such as Todd Phillip's Joker movies or the Matt Reeves-masterminded The Batman film franchises. The current DCU slate has been planned out for eight to ten years, and two full Chapters of story.

