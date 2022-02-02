DC To Release New Line of Comics and Merch Focusing on Black Heroes

DC announced today that throughout the month of February, DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products will launch a new collection of comics, books, and merchandise celebrating the contributions of Black comic book creators, artists, and characters. According to a statement from DC, the company will also launch initiatives to support and develop Black creators, and inspire a new generation of comic book professionals. It starts in an exciting way, with the long-awaited Milestone Compendium One on sale today. The 1,300-page book allows DC fans to explore the anthology of some of the company’s most beloved Black superheroes.

Announced during DC FanDome 2021, DC’s Milestone Initiative was created by DC and Milestone Media, along with Ally Financial Services, to identify, develop and mentor aspiring comic book professionals of color. Applicants selected for the Milestone Initiative Development Program will receive both in-person tutelage from working comic book professionals, in addition to virtual education through the prestigious Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art. After study, attendees will be paired with other comic book professionals to create new, original stories within the Milestone Universe.

“Continuing our rich history of amplifying Black stories and talent, the launch of our Black History Month selection of new comics, books and merch celebrates the Black visionaries amongst us and collectively promotes and supports the telling of stories from the Black perspective,” said Anne Leung DePies, senior vice president and general manager of DC. “Focused on boosting representation of aspiring comic book professionals of color and introducing them to positive apprenticeship in the art, The Milestone Initiative will pave the way for change by creating a place for individuals to be supported by mentors and connect over a shared love for comics.”

DC kicks off the celebration by releasing a series of new comics and books, as well as new Black History Month products at the DC Shop. In collaboration with Milestone Comics, titles Static Season One, Hardware Season One and Icon and Rocket Season One are now available at participating comic book stores and digital platforms.

DC also plans to spotlight Black creators and characters in comic books including I Am Batman, written by John Ridley, Naomi Season Two, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, with art by Jamal Campbell, Nubia and the Amazons, by Stephanie Williams with art from Alitha Martinez, released today, February 1. Aquamen, by Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas, Sami, Basri and Adriano Lucas, will debut on February 22nd. DC Universe Infinite Digital Subscription Platform will feature a free selection of curated titles spotlighting Black DC Super Heroes.

DC released a new Young Adult Graphic Novel as well as Collected Editions including Milestone Compendium One, REPRESENT! on sale today and later this month Batwing: Luke Fox on sale February 15th. Other titles featuring Black superheroes include The Other History of the DC Universe by John Ridley, Andrea Cucchi and Giuseppe Camuncoli; Green Lantern John Stewart: A Celebration of 50 Years, Mister Miracle: The Great Escape by Varian Johnson and Daniel Isles; and Nubia: Real One by L.L. McKinney and Robyn Smith, all available in comic shops and online.

The DC Shop today revealed designs featuring flagship Milestone character Virgil Hawkins (Static). Virgil takes front and center on a collection of items, including tees, hoodies and sporting goods highlighting his electromagnetic powers. Also available exclusively on the DC Shop is a brand new skate deck featuring Static, retailing for $99.

Additional merchandise coming to the DC Shop this month features the all-new DC Black History Month logo and key art by artist Alitha Martinez and the return of the popular Juneteenth key art by Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan.