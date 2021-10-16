Static Shock: HBO Max Movie Confirmed at DC FanDome

Static Shock‘s movie just got a big spotlight at DC FanDome. Last year’s edition actually surprised a lot of fans by announcing a brand new project featuring the character. Reginald Hudlin will be a big force behind the Static movie. Randy McKinnon of Disney’s Safety is confirmed to be writing the movie. No one was expecting this movie while FanDome was getting underway last year. But, the fans are really getting their wish, and there are more surprises to come this weekend. Still, for many, this development was absolutely unthinkable five years ago. HBO Max put the Static Shock cartoon series onto its service earlier this year and social media celebrated all day. The demand for the character is there and it looks like the fans are set to be fed. Check out some of the announcement right here:

Back when the movie was initially announced, Warner Bros. mentioned that they had enlisted Michael B. Jordan to help produce the feature. The creative team told THR about their excitement for the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC and @Ally are teaming up to bring Black and diverse comic book creators the first program under Next Gen DC, The Milestone Initiative! Here's how you can join the next evolution of Super Hero story telling: https://t.co/Uap1c7yCBk #DCMilestone #doitright #heroicALLY #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/1q3NOgQbsY — DC (@DCOfficial) October 16, 2021

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan said. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

During the announcement at FanDome, Hudlin said, “We’re talking with other divisions at Warner Bros, even those in animated about doing (Milestone Media) feature films, and we’re also involved in extending the Milestone characters into new media, like podcasts with a series of stories on the podcast. We want to deliver Milestone Media on whatever platform you want.”

Static voice actor Phil LaMarr was also a part of that panel, he had this to say, “Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good (comic-book) story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level. It was so real world, and a textured story removed from the 1930s ‘We are exhibiting the world’,” LaMarr mused. “I felt like it was drawn by somebody who lived in a building I could go into. It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”

Are you excited about the Static movie? Let us know down in the comments!