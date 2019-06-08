DC Universe Issues Statement Denying Rumors Of Streaming Service’s Demise

With the coming of WarnerMedia’s streaming service and the recent cancellation of Swamp Thing after just one season, some DC fans had already started beating the drums of DC Universe‘s demise. Despite the Swamp Thing hiccup, DC Universe has steadily cranked out new content and has plenty of new projects already underway, including a second season to Titans and an upcoming Stargirl series, though that wasn’t enough to calm the waves. DC Universe has now addressed those rumors and speculation via Moderator Applejack in their Watchtower forum.

Applejack first addressed Swamp Thing’s cancellation and then moved onto what the future holds for DC Universe, and you can check out the whole post below.

“Hi friends,

A million thanks for your patience. We understand this has not been an easy time for you as fans, and I will do my best to provide you with a satisfying answer.

First, some updates:

🌱 The full 10 episode season of Swamp Thing will continue to air on DC Universe with new episodes released weekly. There are no current plans for a Season 2.

🌱 We appreciate there are questions as to “why”, but unfortunately we are not in a position to answer at this time.

And now, the good news:

🌱 DC Universe continues to develop new shows, new seasons, new stories, more availability, and more platforms. We’ve got a lot of exciting plans for our other shows in the works, and look forward to sharing more in the coming months.

That’s all the information I have to share at this time. Now that you have the goods, we will be going back through the threads and removing the false rumors and speculation that this choice means DC Universe or any of our other original series were affected.

Feel free to ask questions in the comments below, and I will answer to the best of my ability. ❤️”

For the moment anyway, it seems DC Universe is keeping the train moving, and so far its other shows have been well received. Titans is a big divisive but still turned out to be a popular show, spawning a second season later this year, while Young Justice: Outsiders brought the fan favorite series back for another go. Doom Patrol debuted to immense critical reactions, and despite being canceled Swamp Thing had also received positive reviews, with the main reason for cancellation evidently having to do with budgetary issues and not anything regarding quality.

