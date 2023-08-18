DC's Blue Beetle Star Comments on Batgirl Movie Being Cancelled

There are a lot of questions about the future of the DCEU now that both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have been delayed, the controversies surrounding The Flash star Ezra Miller, and the various changes to HBO Max, including cutting and removing projects in an effort to save money. The biggest surprise was the decision to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. However, it looks like the Blue Beetle movie is still safe. The movie is set to star Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña, who was recently asked about Batgirl's cancellation by The Hollywood Reporter.

"It obviously feels very close, right? Warner Brothers and Beetle," Maridueña said when asked about his reaction to the Batgirl news. "But I think everything that has to be said on the topic has been spoken from [those involved]. I think the creators and Leslie said everything that had to be said."

Here's what Batgirl star Leslie Grace had to say about the bad news.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work, and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' Batgirl for life!"

As for Blue Beetle, Maridueña stars in the film alongside Susan Sarandon, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia, Damian Alcazar, Harvey Guillen, and Raoul Max Trujillo. The movie is being directed by Angel Manuel Sota with a script from Gareth Dunnet-Alcoce.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña revealed in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Blue Beetle is currently scheduled to hit theatres on August 18, 2023.