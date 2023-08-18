DC's Blue Beetle Movie Reportedly on Track For 2023 Release Date

There is a lot of uncertainty about the future of both HBO Max and live-action DC films. Batgirl was cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery last week, despite being nearly finished with production, because the company felt it was too big for HBO Max and too small for theaters. There has been plenty of talk from executives about reshaping the DC universe moving forward and fans have been worried that certain projects that don't feature characters like Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman could be in trouble. Fortunately, it appears Blue Beetle is still on the right track.

Starring Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña, Blue Beetle is currently set to arrive in theaters next August, despite originally being planned as a streaming original. A new piece from The Hollywood Reporter regarding the future of DC films states that Blue Beetle is still in the plans for a release next year. For now, there isn't any concern that Blue Beetle is going to suffer the same fate as Batgirl.

Blue Beetle is not only an interesting project because of its lead character and compelling cast, but also because it received a promotion of sorts during the production process. The film was originally supposed to be released on HBO Max but Warner Bros. made the decision to instead send Blue Beetle to theaters.

Maridueña stars in Blue Beetle alongside Susan Sarandon, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia, Damian Alcazar, Harvey Guillen, and Raoul Max Trujillo. The film is being directed by Angel Manuel Sota with a script from Gareth Dunnet-Alcoce.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña revealed in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

