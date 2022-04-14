DC’s Dead Boy Detectives Gets Series Order From HBO Max

DC’s Dead Boy Detectives are officially headed to television. On Thursday, it was announced that the live-action adaptation of the Vertigo Comics characters has now been ordered to series by HBO Max. The television series will have an eight-episode order, and will offer what is being described as “a vintage detective series – only darker and on acid.” The characters originally debuted within the pages of The Sandman, and were created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. Dead Boy Detectives was first announced to be in the works last year, after different incarnations of the characters were showcased on a Season 3 episode of Doom Patrol.

The mystery is only just beginning.#DeadBoyDetectives is coming soon to HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/8XEXIedQNO — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 14, 2022

Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (newcomer George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (The Lodge‘s Jayden Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Last Night in Soho‘s Kassius Nelson). Additional series stars include Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn) as Jenny the Butcher, Yuyu Kitamura (The Expatriates) as Niko, and Jenn Lyon (Claws, Justified) as Esther. Ruth Connell (Supernatural) also reprises her role as as the Night Nurse from the “Dead Patrol” episode of Doom Patrol.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series is showrun by Doom Patrol and The Flight Attendant‘s Steve Yockey, who also wrote the pilot episode, which is directed by Superman & Lois‘ Lee Toland Krieger. Yockey, Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol, Supernatural), Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“We are excited to be expanding further into the DC Universe with Steve, Jeremy and the Berlanti team with this thrilling new spin on a detective series,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said in a statement. “We were fascinated by the world of the Dead Boy Detectives that Steve and Jeremy first introduced in Doom Patrol, and cannot wait to follow the supernatural sleuths in the lurid mysteries to come.”

“I’ve been obsessed with this comic for a long time, so it’s a true passion project,” Yockey echoed. “And Jeremy, Berlanti Productions, DC, WBTV, HBO Max – they’re all encouraging me to run with every wild, bizarre, and unsettling choice. The result is going to be really dark fun.”

What do you think of Dead Boy Detectives getting a series order from HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!