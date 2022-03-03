DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Booster Gold Joins the Arrowverse

The Season 7 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow aired tonight on The CW, seeing the heroes attempt to save Gwyn from dying in the past even after having retired from their time traveling antics. The episode also saw Scrubs Donald Faison join the cast of the long-running, fan favorite Arrowverse series in a mystery role and now, that mystery has been solved. The Legends welcomed another time travelling hero to the Arrowverse on Wednesday night with the arrival of Booster Gold.

Warning: Spoilers for details of the Season 7 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, “Knocked Down, Knocked Up” below.

After discovering that Gwyn had gone back in time to save his love, Alun, and ended up dying instead as that point in the timeline is a fixed one, the Legends came out of retirement to save him and travelled back to World War I themselves. Or course, critical to saving Gwyn — and Alun — was meeting with the fixer stationed at that point. The fixer? Turns out to be Booster Gold, played by Faison. Viewers are introduced to Booster as he freezes time and plays a little golf on a World War I battlefield. The Legends end up making contact with him, however, by writing a message on their palms that Booster sees while they are frozen and decides to chat with them.

Now, it’s worth noting that the series doesn’t directly say “Booster Gold” initially. Instead, they call him Mike. Fans of comics will recall that Booster’s real name is Michael Jon Carter. Booster also isn’t wearing his comics-accurate costume, but what he does wear is pretty unmistakable. We first meet Booster wearing blue and yellow colors on his golfing gear, complete with the star motif. It isn’t until the end of the episode that they do, in fact, confirm he’s Booster Gold.

Fans had speculated that Faison would be joining Legends as Booster Gold based on how the character description was presented when Faison’s casting was first announced. You can check that out for yourself below.

“The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn’t offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!”

“We are beyond thrilled to have Donald Faison join the Waverider,” said Legends of Tomorrow showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu in a statement when the casting was announced. “We are all huge fans of his impressive body of work, and seeing him with the rest of the Legends in our finale was an absolute, side-splitting joy. We can’t wait for our fans to see who he’s playing, and we look forward to telling many more stories with him and our lovable misfits should we be blessed with an eighth season.”

